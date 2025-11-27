Distrito calls for urgent action after unprecedented flooding

BACOLOD City Councilor Caesar Distrito has called for action following the flooding triggered by consecutive storms, Typhoon Tino, Typhoon Uwan, and the latest, Typhoon Verbena, that affected several areas of the city.

Distrito, who delivered a privileged speech during the regular City Council session on Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2025, said the flooding had significantly impacted communities along major rivers, including the Magsungay, Lupit, Banago, and Mandalagan Rivers, as well as coastal barangays.

“These rivers overflowed, destroying river floodwalls, eroding banks, submerging homes, and leaving families struggling to stay safe,” Distrito said.

He said families in Purok Mars, Barangay Singcang-Airport, were forced to take refuge on their roofs due to the rapidly rising waters.

According to Distrito, the recent floods highlight the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, including the loss of forest cover in upland areas. He said this has contributed to weakened watersheds and worsened flooding.

Distrito further attributed the situation to improper waste disposal, saying garbage continued to accumulate in waterways.

As long-term solutions, he pushed for five legislative measures: the Bacolod City Evacuation Centers Management System, Bacolod River Restoration and Reforestation Program, a Permanent Emergency Food Stockpile, Mandatory Barangay Climate Resilience Plans, and strengthened Drainage and Flood Mitigation Ordinances.

He said these proposals align with the Flood Summit led by Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and the rollout of Oplan Kontra Baha, recommending that the initiative be expanded to include cleanup operations on roads affected by mud and debris.

Distrito also acknowledged the response efforts of the City Government led by Mayor Greg Gasataya, along with the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Engineer’s Office, Department of Education (DepEd), barangay officials, volunteers, and civic groups.

He also thanked Benitez for issuing relief and evacuation advisories and noted the mayor’s announcement regarding the arrival of a dredger that will be used to restore river depth and help prevent future overflows.

Distrito urged the City Engineer’s Office to fast-track repairs to the damaged Magsungay–Barangay 35 footbridge and to accelerate drainage improvements from JR Torres Subdivision to Zone 4 Calong-Calong.

He also called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to repair damaged floodwalls in Purok Mars, Purok Tahong, Purok Kabulakan 1, and other identified areas.

Distrito raised concerns about relief distribution, saying some evacuees lacked ready-to-eat food after losing their cookware during the flooding.

He urged the DSWD to increase food prepositioning and ensure that assistance reaches all affected families.

Distrito said that in Barangay Singcang-Airport, only 1,200 food packs had been distributed to 5,800 affected families.

He also noted the ongoing flushing operations along Araneta Street and expressed hope that these efforts would extend to other roads.

Distrito recommended a wider distribution of anti-leptospirosis medicines such as doxycycline, citing health risks following the flooding.

“We need to improve disaster preparedness and strengthen long-term mitigation measures,” he said.

Distrito also criticized the Social Security System for excluding Bacolod City and the Negros Island Region from its calamity loan program despite the declared state of calamity and Proclamation 1077 placing the country under a national state of calamity.

He described the exclusion as “illegal and unacceptable.” (MAP)