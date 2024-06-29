Distrito: ' Italian Visa of 12 MassKara dancers approved

The Italian Embassy already approved the Visa of the 12 MassKara Festival dancers that will showcase in Milan during the Philippine Independence Day Celebration, Atty. Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, said Friday, June 28.

Distrito said the Visa application of the MassKara dancers was earlier denied by the embassy due to a " lack of required documentation or unclear personal situation" before the granting of their visa.

Councilor Jason Villarosa, chairperson of the City Council committee on tourism, also issued an apology letter addressed to the Italian Embassy due to some misunderstanding and miscommunication due to the earlier denial of their visa.

" Mayor Albee Benitez who is personally sponsoring all the expenses of the dancers and the delegation also extends his appreciation to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Italian Embassy for assisting with the application and the eventual approval of the MassKara dancers’ visa," Distrito said.

He said the Bacolod Masskara Dancers will perform in Milan as a guest performer invited by the Philippine Consulate Office on the occasion of the Philippine Independence Day Celebration that will be witnessed by the Filipino Community and the Italians.

They will perform in Italy from June 29 to 30 at the Philippine Independence Day celebration of the Diwa Fiesta Europa.

Villarosa earlier said it’s a yearly event in Milan in partnership with the Consul General.

As the champions of the 2023 MassKara Festival, he said Barangay Granada dancers will perform in Europe.

He added that aside from the stage performance, the MassKara dancers will also join the street dance./MAP