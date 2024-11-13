DITO Telecommunity Brings Smiles and Connectivity to the 45th MassKara Festival

DITO Telecommunity joined the festivities of the 45th MassKara Festival for the second time, hosting a series of events that celebrated Bacolod’s dynamic spirit and rich heritage. Known for its Carnival-like Street parades featuring performers in colorful masks and traditional attire, the festival is a tribute to Bacolod’s identity as the "City of Smiles." This year, this grand festival marked its Sapphire Anniversary with lively performances, competitions, and engaging events.

Ms. Carla Rodriguez, Regional Sales Director for Visayas, shared, “In collaboration with the City Government of Bacolod, DITO brought a lineup of activities to make this year’s MassKara Festival even more festive. We aimed to create smiles and lasting memories while strengthening connections with the local community.”

DITO invited local media to capture and share these special moments with Filipinos nationwide, extending the festival’s joy and excitement beyond Bacolod.

Strengthening Network for Bacolodnons

To improve connectivity during the festival, DITO deployed a Cell Site on Wheels (COW), providing stable and reliable network coverage. This made it easy for festival-goers to share their experiences online and stay in touch with loved ones.

Event Highlights and Memorable Performances

DITO supported some of the most anticipated events of this year’s festival. The Miss Bacolod 2024 Coronation Night celebrated the city’s finest beauty and talent, with Princess Ella Olmilla being crowned Miss Bacolod MassKara 2024 and Cindy Valencia being awarded as Miss DITO Telecommunity at the USLS Coliseum on October 20, 2024.

The festivities are hyped up with the TODO Na DITO ElekTROIKA Divas and the MassKara Electric Float Parade on October 26, 2024. Noreen Palermo won the DITO MassKara Diva Choice Award as the “Best Diva Performer.” In contrast, Barangay Pahanocoy won the TODO Na DITO Best Float Award during the MassKara Electric Float Parade. These events filled the city with bright colors, cultural performances, and lively music, adding to the festival’s joyful atmosphere.

Barangay Granada emerged as a champion for the third consecutive year in the MassKara Street Dance & Arena Competition last October 27, 2024. All contingents celebrated Bacolod’s rich cultural heritage in a unity dance to the tune of “TODO Na DITO” embodying the spirit of harmony and celebration that captured the essence of the "City of Smiles."

The DITO Days extravaganza at the DITO Corporate Block on Lacson Tourism Strip offered Bacolodnons an opportunity to experience DITO’s reliable connection through the activation booths and DITO Experiential Hub.

Attendees enjoyed fun activities and received freebies when they purchased DITO products such as SIM starter packs, Level-Up Prepaid Packs, and FlexPlan Postpaid Plans. Many visitors also explored DITO Home products, including the newly launched DITO Home WOWFi—the world’s first 5G RedCap technology for home use.

Where Talent Meets Excitement: TODO Na DITO Roadshow

The TODO Na DITO Roadshow was a showcase of the Bacolod community's talent and spirit, featuring thrilling competitions in TODO Gaming, TODO Sayawan, and TODO Kantahan.

The champions of these thrilling contests were 6D-HTV Tires Supply for TODO Gaming, Buklod for TODO Sayawan, and Abdurrahman Sultan for TODO Kantahan, captivating the crowd among many other competitors who delivered captivating performances.

These events not only entertained everyone but also created a sense of unity among the participants.

A Night of Dance and Music with DITO

The TODO Na DITO Concert kicked off with amazing beats from DJ Katsy Lee on October 25, 2024, drawing enthusiastic crowds, and leaving festival-goers excited for the line-up of performances and festivities to follow.

On its second day, DITO hosted a memorable night featuring Alamat and Hev Abi. Alamat, the passionate P-Pop group, kicked things off with popular hits like "Maharani" and "Dayang," getting fans to sing and dance along. OPM rapper Hev Abi, followed with his songs "Babaero" and "Alam Mo Ba Girl," connecting with the audience through his lively stage presence.

The energy and excitement in the air made it a night to remember. DITO’s concert was a fantastic celebration of culture showcasing the incredible talent in Filipino music.

DJ Jimmy Nocon brought the TODO Na DITO concert to a spectacular close with his beats that turned Lacson Avenue into a big dance floor.

DITO’s involvement in MassKara 2024 highlights its commitment to fostering meaningful connections and supporting local celebrations. Filipinos can look forward to more memorable experiences with DITO in the future as the brand continues to champion Filipino culture and connectivity. (PR)