Diwata sang Bago 2024 hopefuls unveiled

The 12 official candidates for Diwata sang Bago 2024: The Festival Queen Search pay a courtesy visit to Mayor Nicholas Yulo, Vice Mayor Ramon Torres and other members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod at the city hall, January 31.

The candidates are Ma. Tisha Dominique Alvarez, Akeisha Nicole Nuarin, Arianne Maree Arellano, Wilma Delasan, Jhamaica Espiñe, Tisha Alyanna Perocho, Alexa Grace Famoso, Kathlea Paris, Angel Marie Mayuyu, Adriana Marie Pactao, Khyla Marie Esmeralda, and Angel Mae Pegaris.

Witness who will bring home the crown during the grand pageant night at the Manuel Y. Torres Memorial Coliseum and Cultural Center on February 16 at 7 p.m.

Diwata sang Bago 2024: The Festival Queen Search is one of the must-see events for the 58th Charter Anniversary celebration of Bago City from February 12 to 19. (PR)