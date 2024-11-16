DND unfazed by China’s threat vs. missile acquisition plan

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. on Friday shrugged off China’s warning against the Philippines’ plan to procure mid-range missiles to bolster its defense capabilities.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Philippine Navy headquarters in Manila, Teodoro said the Philippines has the right to have a missile system if it wants to.

“We have the force of international law on our side, not purely Philippine law. China does not have the force of law on its side. It does not have right on its side. That's why they're leftist,” he said.

“I think the whole world knows who is on the right path and the wrong path. Definitely, you know, we cannot take advice from people who distort the truth and nobody believes them anyway. So, I think it's a waste of air time to broadcast the claims of China because only their leadership believes in what they say anyway.”

Teodoro’s statement came a day after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lian Jian said the Philippines’ intent to buy missiles from the United States is a “provocative” and “dangerous” move.

Lian also warned that the plan could fuel regional “tensions and antagonism.”

Teodoro, however, said the planned missile acquisition is not yet final and not limited to the US’ Typhon missile system.

“Because there must be consent to sell. However, we are planning to have such kinds of capabilities. I'm not saying the Typhon. I'm saying such kinds of capabilities,” he said,

Teodoro, nevertheless, said the Philippines and the US would review its bilateral cooperation during the visit of his counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, to Manila this week.

“It is once again an opportunity to also lay down some future plans. Anyway, whatever it is, it's on an institutional basis, our bilateral relations. There are mechanisms. For example, the security sector assistance roadmap, the bilateral strategic dialogue, and other mechanisms like the squad,” he said.

“So, I think also it is also an opportunity for us to thank him for what he has done to make the alliance not only bilaterally but multilaterally enduring against the face of a distorted plan of action by China. So, I once again thank the Filipino people for their support for the President's (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.) stand on the West Philippine Sea, and we also thank a bigger number of like-minded nations that are coming to realize that China's propaganda is really nonsensical actually.” (PNA)