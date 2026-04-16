DOE recognizes Bacolod energy conservation measures

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized Bacolod City with a five-star rating under the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) during its random spot-check inspection at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The inspection team was led by Chammer Jake Plaza, Supervising Science Research specialist for DOE Visayas, along with Clemente Desoacido Jr. and John Dale Quinonesto, where Bacolod achieved 98 percent compliance and commended the local government for its outstanding performance in energy efficiency and conservation.

The DOE also highlighted Bacolod’s best practices, including the establishment of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation (EEC) Division headed by Dr. Mary Jean Ramos, with Engr. Christian Joyd Alabia, an EEC focal person, and Engr. Kate Sumande as EEC coordinator.

Plaza said Bacolod is highly compliant, especially with the issuance of the Executive Order 11, which specifies that air conditioning units in offices should be set no lower than 24 Degree Celsius.

Prior to the fuel crisis, Mayor Greg Gasataya issued energy-saving initiatives through Executive Order 11, dated February 13, 2026, which mandated energy efficiency and conservation measures across various city departments and offices.

The recognition was attributed to Gasataya’s proactive leadership.

Offices randomly inspected include the Population Commission (PopCom), City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), City Engineer’s Office (CEO), and Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

Bacolod City first recorded a 92 percent GEMP compliance rating in 2022.

In March 2025, the city installed solar power systems in government facilities to further strengthen its energy conservation efforts.

Plaza said the primary goal of the GEMP is to reduce energy and fuel consumption by 10 to 20 percent.

City records revealed that more than P250,000 in taxpayer funds were saved in just one month on electricity costs.

“Every peso entrusted to us belongs to the people. By saving on utility costs, we ensure that these funds are used responsibly and can be redirected toward meaningful programs and essential services that Bacolodnons truly need,” Gasataya said.

Last year, the city’s average monthly electricity consumption exceeded 80,000 kWh, costing taxpayers around P1.1 million.

In March, consumption dropped to just 56,700 kWh, resulting in the lowest electricity bill in recent history. (MAP)