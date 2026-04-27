DOE recognizes More Power, Negros Power

THE Department of Energy (DOE) has recognized More Electric and Power Corporation (More Power) and Negros Electric and Power Corporation (Negros Power) for their timely and full compliance with critical reportorial requirements.

The recognition, which was given on April 24, 2026 in Taguig City, highlighted the two distribution utilities’ adherence to DOE Department Circular DC2023-03-0005.

The circular provides supplemental policies for the systematic management of DOE reportorial requirements in the electric power industry, ensuring accurate data flow for participants distribution utilities, for the year 2025.

The plaques were signed by Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevarra.

It underscores compliance’s vital role amid rising power demand from industrialization, renewables, and climate risks, enabling better grid monitoring, outage prevention, and policy reforms.

More Power serves Iloilo City and nearby areas in Iloilo, while Negros Power operates in Central Negros as the sole electric power distributor.

Roel Castro, president and CEO of both More Power and Negros Power, said full compliance equips DOE with important insights that may contribute to accelerating projects like grid modernization and renewables rollout.

He said timely reporting helps streamline DOE approvals, cuts delays, and aids in advancing national electrification targets.

As the Philippines aims for full household electrification by 2028 under DOE’s program, he added that such compliance sets a standard for sector reliability.

Castro disclosed that their efforts support DOE’s data-driven Visayas grid, which is critical post-El Niño and during electrification pushes. (MAP)