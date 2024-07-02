Dog and cat sweeping ongoing in Mambukal

There is an ongoing stray dog and cat sweeping at Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary, acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas, Jr. said.

Nellas said so far there are already 15 dogs and cats that were impounded.

The operation of the Provincial Veterinary Office is in coordination with the Veterinary Office of Murcia and Bago City for the safety of the resort and Barangay Minoyan.

After the sweeping, the dogs and cats will be subjected to

Spay and neuter, then they will be vaccinated against rabies and for adoption where the PVO will announce who wants to adopt dogs.

Nellas said they also welcome animal organizations that would like to partner or coordinate with the operation. (TDE)