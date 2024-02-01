Dog shelter, PNP station inaugurated in Victorias

Dogs are man’s best friend being the most loyal to his master. It is a dependable source of one’s safety especially in the confines of one’s residence. It is also a source of joy when one is downhearted.

The Victorias City Government led by Mayor Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez endeavored the promote the welfare of these animals, especially the stray dogs who are mostly indeed and have no shelter to live in.

Mayor Benitez inaugurated the Victorias City Dog Shelter located in Barangay XIV in the said city.

It is the first Local Government Unit- operated shelter in the Province of Negros Occidental where at least 100 rescued dogs will be housed in the said shelter.

It is also a form of preventing and controlling rabies that a harmful to those who might be bitten while leisurely walking on the streets or somewhere else.

Mayor Javi spearheaded the ribbon-cutting rites and joined the blessing of the Victorias City Dog Shelter.

He was joined by Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, city councilors, and the City Veterinary Office headed by City Veterinarian Dr. John Michael Cabuguason, Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana, Yanzhiel Zafra from the Regulatory Division of the Department of Agriculture Region VI, Atty. Lito Haballa from the Provincial Veterinary Office, District 3 Veterinarian Dr. Ruffa Gersaniva, city department heads, representatives from various animal welfare groups in Bacolod, and student-interns of the Capiz State University, the Dog Shelter was officially opened to the public.

Moreover, they also led the inauguration of a newly renovated Victorias City Police Station located at Montinola Street, Barangay IV was also inaugurated.

He said that the renovation of the PNP facility was done to improve the working conditions of the members of the police force and will benefit the people insofar as peace and order are concerned.

In addition, the improvements shall foster optimal performance and effective service delivery.

Mayor Benitez said,” It is the first major innovation for the Victorias Police Station.”

Chief of Police PLTCOL Roy Rodrigo Gutierrez along with the uniformed personnel assigned to the PNP main station were grateful for the support of the LGU to the police

Likewise, they turned over gym equipment to promote health and fitness for the youth of Victorias City.

Mayor Benitez emphasized that the procured equipment will be open to everyone, not only to athletes.

The said equipment is temporarily installed at the Victorias City Sports and Amusement Center under the supervision of the City Sports and Youth Development Office.

This series of inauguration ceremonies is the LGU’s genuine effort to promote the general welfare of its constituents and the development of the city.*