DOH inaugurates first government-run cancer care center in NIR

THE Department of Health (DOH) inaugurated its first government-run Cancer Care Center in Negros Island Region (NIR) at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

Negros Occidental Sixth District Representative Mercedes Alvarez, Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor Claudio Puentevella along with DOH-NIR regional director Dr. Razel Nikka Hao, CLMMRH chief Dr. Joan Cerrada, and Cancer Care Center head Dr. Adonis Guancia, led the ribbon-cutting of the P35 million Cancer Care Center facility within the compound of the CLMMRH.

Hao said this is a milestone not only for the hospital and the NIR but also for the country’s fight against cancer.

She said the Cancer Care Center is equipped to deliver IV chemotherapy, bone marrow biopsies, lumbar punctures, intrathecal chemotherapy, child life services, and seamless referrals for radiotherapy.

“This center is not just a treatment site. It is the apex of a regional cancer care network. CLMMRH, as our regional apex hospital, carries the mandate not only to provide specialized services but to lead the system, monitoring the provincial hospitals, supporting early detection at the primary care level, ensuring referrals are seamless, and setting the standard of care for the whole NIR,” Hao said.

Hao noted that CLMMRH is expected to play a key role not only in treating patients within its facility but also in supporting a network that provides access to cancer care across Bacolod, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor.

CLMMRH records showed that the new Cancer Care Center serves an average of 1,500 adult patients and 180 pediatric patients annually.

Approximately 500 patients each year benefit from the P150,000 Cancer Assistance Fund of the Department of Health (DOH), while over 100 PhilHealth Z-Benefit Packages were availed in March alone.



Z's benefits packages provide comprehensive coverage for serious illnesses like cancer, kidney transplant, coronary bypass, including the high costs of treatment and hospitalization.

Cerrada said these lifeline financing systems, combined with the DOH’s Zero Balance Billing initiative, make cancer treatment accessible and affordable for indigent patients.



“While we now have more weapons to fight against cancer, we remain true to our mission, provide care and hope to our cancer patients and help them fight stronger. As our banner says, hope just transferred to a new home,” Cerrada said.

Cerrada also expressed gratitude to Guancia and to benefactors who remained steadfast in their support.

For his part, Gasataya also reflected on the challenging yet rewarding journey to realize the project, which cost over P35 million.

“The joy and satisfaction in service is hard to express, because the process we’ve been through was not easy. But today, this project is finally here to serve the people of Negros,” Gasataya said.

He said that this is part of their commitment to bring specialty health services closer to home.

Since pioneering efforts began in 1994 under the leadership of Dr. Adonis Guancia with Faces Foundation and Andres Soriano Foundation, cancer care in the region has steadily advanced.

Decades of advocacy and collective action culminated in the construction of the one-stop-shop cancer care center, ensuring that hope and healing are within reach for every Negrense. (MAP)