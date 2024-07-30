DOH setting up NIR satellite office in Bacolod City

Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Mary Ann Maestral said they are now setting up the NIR satellite office in Bacolod City.

She said that they already submitted a budget to the national office and that they were hoping it would be fully operational by next year.

Maestral has been appointed as Usec for Area 3 covering the whole Visayas from Region 6,7,8 and NIR. She said her job is to implement the 8-point agenda of DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa.

Maestral said the DOH NIR regional Director Dr. Razel Nikka Hao is now holding office at the Bacolod City DOH Office. She said the budget being utilized by DOH NIR comes from the savings of Region 6 and Region 7. (TDE)