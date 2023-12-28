DOH warns public vs fake website

The Department of Health, through DOH-6 Center for Health Development, warned the public against a false website about the agency endorsing a product.

The said website is circulating using the name of the DOH and its officials, endorsing a specific brand of powdered milk and claiming to treat osteoarthritis.

"The DOH clarifies that no endorsement has been made by the department and its affiliate organizations," the advisory stated.

Furthermore, the DOH stated that criminal charges may be pressed if related posts persist.

The DOH continues to enjoin the public to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms, such as the health department, which can be accessed through the links and official social media page.*