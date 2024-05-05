DOH warns public vs heat stroke amid high heat index

The Department of Health Western Visayas Center for Health Development is reminding the public to take measures to avoid heat stroke and other heat-related diseases amid the dangerous heat index that continues to prevail.

In an advisory over the weekend, DOH-WV stated that the public should avoid outdoor exposure to avoid the deadly heat stroke.

"If you experience some symptoms and not feeling well, immediately consult a doctor or visit the nearest health center," the DOH advisory stated.

High body temperature with a core body temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, which is obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke.

Other symptoms, per DOH advisory, include altered mental state or behavior, alteration in sweating, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, racing heart rate, and headache.

Pag-asa has warned that a high heat index may prevail until the middle of May.

Heat indices or what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air, ranging from 41°C to 51°C are considered dangerous levels, Pag-asa stated.

Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely under this level. Continued exposure could also cause heat stroke, it added.

DOH-WV also advised the public to stay hydrated, use an umbrella when going out, and wear light clothing.

"Avoid going outdoors, especially between 12 noon to 3 p.m. Avoid direct sun exposure," it added.*