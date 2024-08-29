DOJ files criminal charges vs. Shiela Guo, Ong

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended the filing of charges against Sheila Guo, sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, and Katherine Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo hub in Porac, Tarlac.

In its recommendation issued on Tuesday, the DOJ-National Prosecution Service ordered that Guo, alias Zhang Mier, be charged with violation of Art. 150 for disobedience to summons issued by the Senate, and for violation of Republic Act 11983 for using a false Philippine passport.

Ong was likewise approved to be charged with disobedience to a summons issued by the House of Representatives and for obstruction of justice for harboring, concealing, or facilitating the escape of a criminal offender.

Separate charges for falsification against the two were recommended to be remanded to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for case build-up and further investigation.

Shiela and Ong were repatriated to the country last week and remained under the custody of the NBI.

Guo appeared before the Senate on Tuesday and recounted how she, Alice, and their other siblings fled the country aboard several sea vessels.

Shiela also revealed that she moved to the Philippines in her teens and she is not a biological sister of Alice.

Alice remains at large and was last believed to be in Jakarta, Indonesia. (PNA)