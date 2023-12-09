DOLE awards over P7.6-M livelihood aid to Iloilo, Guimaras recipients

ILOILO CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Western Visayas released Thursday over PHP7.64 million worth of checks and material inputs for various livelihood projects of 351 recipients from Guimaras and Iloilo provinces.

The livelihood assistance benefits marginalized fisherfolk of Brgys. Asluman and Tinigban in Carles and farmers, food and vegetable vendors, persons with disability, and senior citizens from the Guintapagin Agrarian Reform Cooperative in Bingawan, all in Iloilo.

In Guimaras, the recipients included farmers, parents of child laborers, Indigenous People, persons with disability, senior citizens, and women of Brgy. Millan in Sibunag town and Brgy. San Isidro, Buenavista, and parents of child laborers in Brgy. Cabano in San Lorenzo.

Cabano Punong Barangay Macario V. Escarpe Jr. said the grant would allow their poorest residents to have their source of livelihood.

“They will engage in various projects like sari-sari store and cattle raising. They will have their individual project,” he said in dialect.

Millan Punong Barangay Nilo M. Solis said they decided to provide parents of child laborers and poor families with cattle as their source of livelihood to help them recover, especially from the impact of the health pandemic.

“They can sell the cattle once they grow big and buy another one to sustain the project,” he said.

In addition to the release of livelihood support, DOLE-assisted micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, local farmers, and small businesses showcased their products at the Kadiwa ng Pangulo and trade fair.

Among the participants is the Salngan Multipurpose Cooperative from Brgy. Salngan in Oton, Iloilo, an organization composed of 37 handloom weavers, and has been in operation for 20 years.

Elsie Balidiong, manager of the cooperative, said they weave shawls, patadyong (wrap-around), and barong cloth, among others.

She said DOLE has provided them with PHP1 million additional capital to be used to acquire sewing machines, a cabinet for display, and materials.

“Every member has their handloom aside from the four in our barangay,” she said.

DOLE, in partnership with local firms and recruitment agencies, made available 3,404 jobs offering opportunities ranging from service, human resource and manpower, retailing, warehousing, and construction industries.

National government agencies also provided help desks where applicants can process their clearances, register for the Philippine National ID System, assist with tax identification numbers, and membership with the Home Mutual Development Fund and the Social Security System. (PNA)