DOLE to employers: Submit 13th month pay compliance report

TWO weeks before the deadline, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is reminding private establishments to timely submit their compliance reports on the provision of 13th month pay to their employees.

Based on Labor Advisory No. 25-2023, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said all private sector establishments are mandated to submit their reports on or before January 15, 2024.

"Employers shall make a report of their compliance through the DOLE Establishment Report System at https://reports.dole.gov.ph/ not later than 15 January 2024," said Laguesma.

He said the report must include the name of the establishment, address, principal product or business and total employment.

Also required in the report are the total number of workers benefitted; amount granted per employee; total amount of benefits granted; and name , position, and telephone number of person giving information.

Presidential Decree No. 851 requires employers in the private sector to pay all their employees with 13th month pay on or before December 24.

The DOLE said the 13th month pay shall be paid to all rank-and-file employees in the private sector, regardless of their position, designation, or employment status and irrespective of the method by which their wages are paid, as long as they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year. (SunStar Philippines)