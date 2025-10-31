DOLE: Unpaid wages, wrongful dismissals top labor complaints

THE Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Friday, October 31, 2025, reported that having unpaid wages and wrongful dismissals are the most common labor-related complaints from workers that are seeking legal aid.

In a statement, DOLE said its Public Assistance and Complaints Unit (Pacu) continues to provide legal aid and public assistance services to workers with unpaid wages and wrongful dismissals among the top concerns.

"In September alone, the top issues raised involved money claims and termination of employment with 21 percent each," said DOLE.

Other usual complaints include management prerogative (14 percent), and social welfare benefits (11 percent).

It said the other 29 percent are varying concerns on separation pay, grievances, floating status, minimum wage, temporary layoffs, unauthorized deductions, and cases pending before the National Labor Relations Commission.

DOLE said Pacu accommodated a total of 191 clients nationwide in September.

Of the total, DOLE said 132 were classified as simple matters, while 59 required in-depth legal evaluation.

Pacu aims to provide free, immediate, and inclusive legal support on labor-related complaints. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)