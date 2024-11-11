DOLPHINS FC Neg Occ will compete at LALIGA Youth Tournament

Get ready for an exhilarating adventure!

The DOLPHINS FC Negros Occidental is set to make waves at the LALIGA Youth Tournament in the vibrant city of Bangkok, Thailand, happening from November 22-24, 2024.

In a thrilling lead-up to this international showdown, our talented young footballers, dedicated coaches, and supportive parents gathered at the stunning Ruins in Talisay City on November 9, 2024.

This event was not just about preparation; it was a celebration of camaraderie and teamwork, fostering the spirit of sportsmanship as these promising athletes gear up to showcase their incredible skills on an international stage.

DOLPHINS FC Club Director John Carmona said the teams composed of Under 12 and Under 14 categories will represent the Province of Negros Occidental in the said international tournament competing various teams in Asia.

The anticipation is electric as they prepare to take on new challenges and create unforgettable memories!

