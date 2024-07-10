Donation to Cadiz District Hospital

Negros Occidental Gov. Bong Lacson expressed gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the donations given to the provincial government-run Cadiz District Hospital, which will enhance the hospital’s healthcare capacity and boost the province’s efforts in upgrading the hospital to a Level 3 Hospital.

The ceremonial turnover of the donation was held July 8, at CDH in the presence of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Girlie Pinongan and Hospital Chief Dr. Claudelia Pabillo, among others.

Gov. Lacson said that with the donations, CDH will be better equipped to provide essential medical services and improve patient care.

The governor also thanked the entire CDH healthcare team, the doctors, nurses, and admin staff who play a part in ensuring the smooth operation of the hospital.