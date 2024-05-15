DOST-FNRI conducts nutrition survey in E.B. Magalona village

A team from the DOST- Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), led by Fenina Osorio, paid a courtesy visit to Mayor Marvin Malacon Monday, May 13, in the middle of their data collection for the National Nutrition Survey in Barangay Manta-angan, E. B. Magalona from May 11 to 15.

Also joining the mayor were Vice Mayor Eric Matulac and Municipal Health Officer Dr. Edmundo Janeo Jr.

The DOST-FNRI team now deployed in Barangay Manta-angan is composed of nutritionist-dietitians, nurses, medical technologists, and other allied health professionals.

The DOST- FNRI is the principal research arm of the government on food and nutrition. It is conducting the 2023 National Nutrition Survey in 81 provinces, 33 highly urbanized cities, and three other special areas from June 19, 2023 to September 2024.

The Province of Negros Occidental was randomly selected to be covered in the survey this 2024. Included in the survey for Negros Occidental is Barangay Manta-angan covering 11 households. (PR)