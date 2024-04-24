DOTr urged to accept unconsolidated PUJ applications for PA

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez opined that the local unconsolidated traditional jeepneys with valid franchises be allowed to apply for a Provisional Authority (PA) with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Benitez said Wednesday, April 24, that the regulation of the Public Utility Jeepney Modernization Program (PUVMP) will be implemented by the national government agency.

"As far as the local is concerned, I have expressed our suggestion to the DOTr that all local traditional jeepneys with franchise and not consolidated can still apply for a PA," he said.

He added that the traditional jeepney drivers were given a due course that once they coordinate with the local government unit, they will be given a PA.

The mayor noted that under the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) it stated that they can increase the number of public utility jeepneys to avail the PA.

Under the LPTRP, 24 routes have been identified in the city, with a total allocation of 1,099 modern jeepney units under the PUVMP.

Benitez said at least 2,000 PUJs were already consolidated for the PUVMP.

"So for this, I've nothing to worry about because we have sufficient transportation units," he said.

The mayor urged the traditional jeepney operators who are not consolidated to approach the city so that they will be assisted to avail of the PA.

"If they will approach us, we can lobby to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) that their documents are still in process so they can operate," Benitez said.

He said the PA will be valid until December this year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier announced that the government will not grant another deadline extension for franchise consolidation under the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

He said the traditional jeepney drivers have only until April 30, 2024, to form cooperatives or a corporation for them to be allowed to operate.*