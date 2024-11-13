DPWH: ‘Completion of Detailed Engineering Design for PGN Bridge by 2025’

The Regional Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways is eyeing the completion of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Translink bridge project Detailed Engineering Design by December 2025.

DPWH Western Visayas Regional Director Sanny Boy Oropel revealed by December 2024 the DED for Section A of the bridge project from Panay to Guimaras is expected to be completed.

Once approved by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) the civil works will start. " Hopefully in the second semester of 2025, the civil works activity from Panay to Guimaras equivalent of 13 kilometers will start.

The Section 1 scheduled for completion will be June 2028, he added. For Section 2 the DED is also ongoing and completion is expected by December 2025.

By 2026 Section 2 which is 19 kilometers from Guimaras to Negros is also expected to be completed.

The PGN Bridge project has a total length of 32 kilometers. Although Oropel revealed that there are several challenges encountered in the DED including the increase in the deep of of Geotechnical which increases by almost 200 percent from the design deep of 95 to 175 deep.

The target budget for the whole project is P,187.5 billion for the whole 32 kilometers PGN Bridge. (TDE)