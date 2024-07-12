DPWH, local officials hold groundbreaking of Negros Convention Center

The Department of Public Works and Highways along with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, Third District Rep. Jose Francisco Benitez, and Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez led the groundbreaking and blessings of the site of the P1.03 billion Negros Occidental Convention Center in Barangay Guinhalaran, Silay City, Thursday.

DPWH Regional Director Sonny Boy Oropel said after the groundbreaking the project will immediately start the first week of August this year and it is expected to be completed in two years.

The initial budget released for the project is P400 million and the whole P1.03 billion is expected to be released in 2025. The Convention Center is located in the area donated by the Jison Family and Oropel said it will be a 2-storey building.

Also present during the groundbreaking was DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo. Oropel said the Notice to Proceed with the project will soon be issued after the evaluation of the contractors is completed. He said the project proponent is Mayor Benitez which he started to work out when he was congressman of the third district.

"Today marks a milestone not only in our continuing progress and development but, most importantly, in the history of Negros Occidental," Lacson said. In the coming months, we will witness the transformation of this site into a state-of-the-art facility.

This center will foster economic growth, create jobs, boost local businesses and tourism, and increase cultural, social, and educational events and exchanges, Lacson added.

Additionally, the convention center will lead to urban transformation and landscape enhancement in Silay City, instill community pride not just among Silaynons but also among all Negrenses, and, of course, generate new revenue streams, Lacson further said.

He also cited Mayo Albee Benitez for initiating the landmark project Congressman Kiko Benitez for his hard work and dedication in seeing it through to fruition, the landowner for the Silay City Government for reclassifying the land from residential to institutional, and the DPWH. (TDE)