DPWH to install floodgates for major rivers in Bacolod City

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has proposed floodgates in five major rivers here to mitigate flooding due to overflow.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Tuesday that based on the program of works of the DPWH, the project is estimated to cost PHP500 million.

“The DPWH has officially requested from the national government that five rivers in Bacolod will be installed with floodgates with the pumping station,” he said in a press briefing.

The five major rivers include the Banago River, Mandalagan River, Lupit River, Magsungay River and Sum-ag River.

A floodgate is a control or barrier for shutting out or releasing the flow of water.

Benitez on Tuesday met with Yutaka Kokufu, chief of the Manila Representative Office of Pacific Consultants Co. Ltd., tapped by JICA to conduct a study on flood mitigation.

“The Japanese consultants working with JICA are going around the city to identify the best solution to our floods. The idea is to have an effective flood control with (the management of) our river outlets,” he said.

Benitez said the target for project implementation is next year once the budget is tackled and approved by the bicameral conference committee of Congress.

In August this year, floods due to monsoon rains enhanced by Typhoon Goring hit 33 villages of the city’s 61 barangays.

The floods forced almost 10,000 residents to seek shelter in evacuation centers, caused the suspension of classes at all levels for several days and led the City Council to declare a state of calamity in the city. (PNA)