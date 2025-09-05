DPWH told to divert P120M funds to solar street light project

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bacolod to divert the P120 million solar studs project on Lacson Street to a solar streetlights project.

Benitez, who earlier held a meeting with DPWH officials in Bacolod, said he found out that P120 million has been allotted in the 2025 budget for the so-called solar studs project in Lacson Street.

"I have directed the DPWH to divert the funds to solar streetlights instead, particularly in certain areas where they are needed -- and to return the excess and unused funds to the National Government," Benitez said.

He added that solar studs are not needed along Lacson Street and are not effective as they break down easily.

Benitez said the funding for solar studs should be reverted back to the National Government and realigned to projects that deliver real benefits to the people.

"That is why I asked the DPWH to abandon this solar studs project and instead focus on funding solar streetlights, which are more useful, more transparent, and more responsive to the needs of our communities," Benitez said.

The lawmaker said he will ensure all implemented projects are responsive to community needs and contribute to the long-term development of Bacolod. (MAP)