‘Dragtivism’ ignites HIV/AIDS, safe sex dialogue

A unique initiative called "Dragtivism" is sparking conversations about critical issues facing young people in Bacolod City.

Led by Steve Louise Rotelo, a senior Communication student from the University of St. La Salle (USLS- Bacolod) in collaboration with the Bagani Community Center, Dragtivism utilizes the power of drag performances to engage audiences in open dialogues on HIV/AIDS awareness, SOGIESC (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics), and comprehensive sex education.

"Dragtivism breaks down barriers through the art of drag," said Rotelo, Dragtivism project lead.

"The art form of drag is fun and entertaining, but they also serve as a platform to discuss important topics that often go unaddressed, particularly among young people."

Performances and conversations

On April 13, Dragtivism held a successful event at Lunar: Art, Cafe and Bar in Bacolod City.

The show featured captivating performances by local drag queens, including a powerful rendition of "Love Me Like There's No Tomorrow" and a showstopping tribute to Freddie Mercury's fight against HIV/AIDS with "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Jaundi Lierre.

Following the performances, the evening transitioned into an open dialogue where audience members were encouraged to take charge of their sexual health and end the stigma against HIV/AIDS.

The event fostered a safe and inclusive space for learning and discussion.

Dragtivism works closely with the Bagani Community Center, a local organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQIA+ inclusion and health awareness.

"We believe that Dragtivism is a creative and impactful way to reach young people and empower them with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their sexual health," said caravan head Czar Real Bagani.

Moving forward

The USLS student behind Dragtivism commits to expanding their initiative.

They plan to hold future events in various communities throughout Bacolod City and beyond, reaching a wider audience and fostering a more comprehensive understanding of HIV/AIDS awareness and education and sexual health education. (PR)