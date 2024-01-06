DROP-OFF POINT? | No sacred cow in San Carlos City’s campaign vs illegal drugs

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustilo has ordered the local police in the locality that there shall be no sacred cow in their campaign against illegal drugs.

"Somebody who will be caught in the police operations shall be jailed," he said.

Gustilo made the statement on Friday, January 5, after revealing that San Carlos City is now considered a "drop-off point" for illegal drugs coming from neighboring Cebu province, based on the latest investigation and monitoring of the local police force.

The mayor said that when the situation becomes too hot due to intensified anti-drug operations in Cebu province, the drug peddlers will transport their supply of shabu to San Carlos City.

The supply of illegal drugs will then be hidden in the city, and once the situation cools off in Cebu, the drug peddlers will take their supply back to their province.

Gustilo said mandatory drug tests among the city employees of San Carlos continue to make sure that not one of them is involved in illegal drug activities.

Based on their latest mandatory drug testing carried out in December 2023, nine city government employees tested positive for illegal drugs; seven of them were job order employees, while the two remaining employees were regulars.*