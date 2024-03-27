Drought damage in Negros Occidental reaches P90.6M

Damage to agriculture in Negros Occidental due to drought has already reached P90,661,264.42 as of March 19, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist report said.

Of the total amount, damage to rice is pegged at P90,216,523.62 and P442,740.80 for corn.

Seventeen localities have already been affected by the drought and are reported to have incurred damages in the province.

Kabankalan was the hardest hit, with reported damage of P41,910,361.20 and 11 barangays affected, followed by Cauayan with P14,001,540 worth of damages, affecting 17 barangays.

Other affected localities are Don Salvador Benedicto, Murcia, Talisay City, Valladolid, San Enrique, Bago City, Pulupandan, Himamaylan City, Isabela, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Hinoba-an, Sipalay, Ilog and Sipalay City.*