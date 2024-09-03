DRRMO Bacolod closely monitors tropical storm Enteng

The Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) is now on blue alert status for Tropical Storm Enteng, which is expected to land in the Philippines on Monday evening, September 2, 2024.

Jose Evram Vera, chief of the research and planning section of DRRMO, said they had already instructed all the barangay officials to prepare and monitor their areas of jurisdiction, especially their residents living in the danger zone and coastal areas.

"We've been under blue alert status since Sunday, September 1, to intensify the monitoring of the weather disturbance," he said.

He added Tropical Storm Enteng will bring rain because of the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Vera noted that the barangays were tasked to activate their respective DRRMO committee to monitor the flooding incidents especially, the barangays in the coastal areas.

The barangays were also tasked to prepare their evacuation center to accommodate the possible affected residents.

Vera said the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (DRRMC), chaired by Acting Mayor El Cid Familiaran, also ordered the suspension of classes from pre-school to senior high school on Monday because of the effect of Tropical Storm Enteng.

He said Bacolod City will experience occasional rains until Tuesday, September 3, due to the southwest monsoon.

Vera also urged residents not to venture out to sea under these conditions to avoid any untoward incidents.

Moreover, the Coast Guard Station Northern Negros Occidental led by its Commander Jansen Benjamin temporarily suspended all trips of vessels from Bacolod to Manila on Monday.

Benjamin said operations may resume anytime when weather condition returns to normal as declared by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). /MAP