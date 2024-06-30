DRRMO conducts 2nd quarter national simultaneous earthquake drill

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) spearheaded the 2nd Quarter National Earthquake Drill (NSED) on June 28 at 2 PM, in response to Bacolod City being selected as a pilot area by the Civil Defense Western Visayas.

The 2nd Quarter NSED was participated by numerous sectors, schools, and barangays located in Bacolod City, including the Bureau of Fire Protection, Amity, Chamber, La Consolacion College-Bacolod, Brgy. Pahanocoy, Alijis, and Singcang-Airport, among many others.

Gaining a huge amount of participation and achieving its primary purposes of testing and executing the effectiveness of the Emergency Evacuation Response Plan and raising the level of awareness of Bacolodnons in the event of a ground-shaking hazard. (BCD PIO)