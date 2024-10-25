DRRMO enforces preemptive evacuation to 10 barangays in Bacolod

The Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) conducted a preemptive evacuation to at least 10 barangays in Bacolod City due to Tropical Depression (TD) Kristine on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Eunice Ciocon, chief of the administrative and training section, said that they have a total of 57 families composed of 228 individuals.

These are Barangays Pahanocoy with 10 families composed of 37 individuals; Cabug with two families, five individuals; Tangub with 19 families, 37 individuals; Banago with 25 families, 62 individuals; Barangay 1 with two families, 13 individuals; Alijis with one family, three individuals; Estefania with one family, two individuals; Tackling with three families, five individuals; and Singcang-Airport with four families, 16 individuals.

Ciocon said on Monday, that a total of 111 families in Barangay Sum-ag composed of 356 individuals were also evacuated and are still at the evacuation center in Barangay Sum-ag Elementary School.

" We implemented the preemptive evacuation with the assistance of the barangays' DRRMO because of the strong wind and heavy rains," she said.

She added that the affected families were located at the low-lying areas.

Ciocon noted that they will assess the location of the affected families so they can return to their homes.

Ciocon said some families at Barangays Estefania and Taculing already returned to their homes on Thursday morning.

She said no injuries or casualties were reported.

She added that they are also validating the number of houses damaged on Thursday due to fallen trees.

Ciocon disclosed that for the next 24 hours, Bacolod City will still experience heavy rain, and the DRRMO is still on blue alert status.

On Wednesday, October 23, Bacolod City was placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) no. 1 due to TD Kristine and lifted at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 24./MAP