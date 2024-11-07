DRRMO eyes 5 more satellite command centers

The Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) is now eyeing to put up four to five additional satellite command centers in different barangays in the city.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, head of DRRMO, said they already submitted their proposal to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez for the putting up of four to five satellite command centers.

She said they are proposing to construct the additional command centers in the areas of Barangays Granada or Barangay Vista Alegre, Barangay Mandalagan, Barangay Alijis, and along Bredco Port.

“This will be a story building that is composed of personnel of DRRMO, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and the Philippine National Police (PNP),” she added.

Pornan noted that in case of an emergency, the personnel of the satellite commander center will respond immediately.

Pornan said the satellite command center should be constructed on a government-owned lot to avoid any problems.

“We will find an ideal location for the implementation of the said project,” she said.

Currently, DRRMO has an existing command center in Barangay Taculing. /MAP.