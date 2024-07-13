DRRMO installs flood warning device in rivers

The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) has installed a Community-based Flood Early Warning System (CBFEWS) in various rivers in Bacolod City.

Dr. Anna Maria Laarni, head of DRRMO, said yesterday the CBFEWS will notify residents and authorities of rising water levels, allowing for prompt and effective responses.

She said the CBFEWS was installed at Lupit River, Mandalagan River, Banago Creek, Mambuloc Creek, Magsungay River, and Sum-Ag River.

" This new system is part of a broader initiative to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience in our City," she added.

Pornan noted the CBFEWS was composed of yellow for monitoring, orange for alert, and red for evacuation.

Pornan said these will guide the residents to monitor the water level during heavy rains.

" Our constituents should be aware of their area and to voluntarily evacuate if the level of the water is already in color red," she said.

He added the barangay was also tasked to monitor the CBFEWS.

Moreover, the DRRMO was also conducting a declogging and clearing of various drainages.

Pornan said they were clearing the drainages in the markets and the waterways for better water flow.

She said some of the barangays were also asking their assistance to clear their drainages.

She added the barangay officials were also tasked to conduct a clean-up day within their areas of jurisdiction./MAP.