DRRMO on alert for ' Bebinca'

The Bacolod City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) is now on alert due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Tropical Storm Bebinca.

Earl Ramirez, operation's chief of DRRMO, said the city government suspended the classes on Friday, September 13, from pre-school to senior high school due to heavy rains.

He said they are now monitoring all the barangays especially, the coastal barangays, adding that Bacolod City will experience occasional rains until Saturday, September 14, due to the southwest monsoon.

Ramirez stressed that they already prepared their emergency response team to be deployed to various barangays.

The DRRMO is also tasked to activate their respective DRRMO committee to monitor the flooding incidents especially, the barangays in the coastal areas. /MAP.