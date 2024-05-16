Drug den dismantled in Bacolod, 6 arrested

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Western Visayas dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested six persons in a drug bust in Purok Sigay, Barangay 2, Bacolod City on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The operation was led by operatives of PDEA-Western Visayas Special Enforcement team with PDEA-6 Special Enforcement Team (RSET) Bravo, and PNP Drug Enforcement Group Unit-6.

The suspects were identified as Johana Marie Japitana, Adrian Parcon, Edward Canlas, Greg Flores, Carlos Jimeno, and Juan Neil Galero, all residents of Bacolod City.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of shabu weighing seven grams with an estimated market value of P47,600, the bust money, P220 cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are detained and facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*