Drug den dismantled in Bacolod, 8 persons fall

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Western Visayas dismantled a suspected drug den and arrested eight persons in a drug bust in Purok Lubi, Barangay 3, Bacolod City on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

The operation was led by operatives of PDEA-Western Visayas Special Enforcement team with PDEA-Negros Occidental Provincial Police Office (Nocppo) and PNP Drug Enforcement Group Unit-6.

The suspects were identified as Jose Weber, Jose Gentica, Marlon Lim, John Weber, Angelica Decosta, Debbie Valdez, Jose Palma, and Mark Lister Chavez, all residents of Negros Occidental.

Jose Weber, a suspected drug den maintainer and pusher, was under surveillance for almost two months before his arrest, while his companions were caught inside the house.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession several sachets of shabu weighing 30 grams with an estimated market value of P90,000 and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are detained and facing charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.*