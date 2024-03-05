DRUG PERSONALITY? | Victim in severed body parts case identified by NBI

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Bacolod has identified the victim in its ongoing investigation into the severed body parts dumped in their office on March 1.

NBI Bacolod head Renoir Baldovino said Tuesday, March 5, that a team from NBI Manila will be arriving here for the probe.

"We already have the lead of the identity of the person. We already have his name and that the name is involved in illegal drugs or a drug personality," Baldovino said.

It was an NBI job order employee who stumbled upon the mutilated body parts outside of the agency’s office.

"We need results from the technical division and

further examination of the body parts will be conducted," said Baldovino, who is in Manila to report the incident at their national headquarters.

Baldovino also discounted the possibility that the incident was an inside job.

He denied rumors of a conflict among his team which was said to be the motive of the incident.

He said the local NBI is “intact.”

"The incident is meant as a threat to us to stop our anti-illegal gambling operations," he said.

He stressed that it was only a coincidence that the closed-circuit television was off when the incident happened, as he admitted he turned off the CCTV.

William De Arca, team leader of the NBI Bacolod Anti-illegal Gambling Task Force, was named a "drug protector" in a note written on the paper bag that was found along with the severed body parts.*