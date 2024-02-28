Dry spell damage in NegOcc reaches P25M

The agricultural damage due to the dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon in Negros Occidental increased to P24,958,943 as of February 22, based on the report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

The OPA report to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson showed that rice sustained damages of up to P24,801,090, while damages to corn were pegged at P157,852.80.

Of the rice lands affected by the dry spell, Cauayan remained the most affected with 12 barangays.

A total of 104 farmers in 102.50 hectares were affected in the municipality.

Ilog sustained agriculture damages of up to P7,487,370.24 with four barangays, and 110 farmers in 100.68 hectares affected.

Himamaylan City had reported damages of P2,414,586 from eight barangays, with 75 farmers in 59.22 hectares affected.

Hinigaran reported damages to rice land of P1,751,055.20, affecting two barangays, and 51 farmers in 36.82 hectares.

Sipalay City had damages of P1,623,445.63 with six barangays, and 38 farmers in 32.77 hectares of rice land.

Binalbagan reported P513,360 in damages, affecting four barangays, seven farmers, and 9.45 hectares.

Moises Padilla had P450,897.50, two barangays, nine farmers, and 5.36 hectares.

Isabela reported one village affected, one farmer, and six hectares.

Meanwhile, the damage to corn crops was reported in Sipalay City, affecting Barangays Manlucahoc and Camindangan, eight farmers, and 6.6 hectares, the report said.

In a related development, 5th District Rep. Emilio Yulo III, whose district has the most number of localities affected by the dry spell, said Tuesday that he has called on the Department of Agriculture and the Sugar Regulatory Administration to conduct cloud seeding operations.

"Our office cannot afford to give assistance to every affected farmer in the district," he said.

He said he is reiterating his call to the concerned agencies to conduct cloud seeding as the dry spell is intensifying.

"The national government should step in," Yulo said.*