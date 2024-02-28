Dry spell damage reaches P55.4M

The dry spell damage in Negros Occidental due to the El Niño phenomenon has already reached P55,412,924.69, based on the updated report submitted by the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist to Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

As of February 28, the damage to rice was pegged at P55,255,071.89, and corn at P157,852.80.

The report also showed that 79 barangays, 1,213 farmers, and 1,064.14 hectares of rice and corn land were affected by the dry spell.

Kabankalan City reported the highest damage to crops worth P22,834,450.80 which affected Barangays Hilamonan, Camansi, Binicuil, Linao, Locotan, Tabugon, Tapi, Bantayan, Pinaguinpinan, Camingawan, Orong, Tampalon, and Salong.

Cauayan town reported P14,001,400 worth of damages in 17 barangays, with 197 farmers, and 176.66 hectares affected.

Ilog sustained agriculture damages of up to P7,487,370.24 with four villages, and 110 farmers in 100.68 hectares affected.

Himamaylan City reported damages of P3,732,556.92, with eight barangays, and 110 farmers in 78.15 hectares affected.

Hinigaran’s damages to rice land reached P1,751,055.20, affecting five barangays, and 51 farmers in 36.82 hectares.

Sipalay City had damages of P1,623,445.63 with six barangays, and 38 farmers in 32.77 hectares of rice land.

Binalbagan reported P513,360 in damages, affecting four barangays, seven farmers, and 9.45 hectares.

Moises Padilla had P450,897.50 worth of damages, with two barangays, nine farmers, and 5.36 hectares affected.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government has no plans yet to declare a state of calamity over the province.

"We are being careful. We still need to study it. It's still too early for such a declaration. Even the local government units in the 5th and 6th districts of the province are not yet keen on declaring a state of calamity," Lacson said.

The areas that depend on rain for irrigation are the most affected by the dry spell, he said.

The governor said they have allocated P400,000 for cloud seeding operations and are coordinating with the Department of Agriculture in Western Visayas on the areas that need it most.*