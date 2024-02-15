Dry spell damage to crops reaches P14.4M

Damage to crops, especially rice fields, in Negros Occidental due to a dry spell bought by the El Niño phenomenon has already reached P14,474,877.13, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson reported Wednesday, February 14.

Forty-three barangays from Himamaylan City, Isabela, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Cauayan, Hinoba-an, and Sipalay City were affected.

The number of farmers affected reached 383, while 369.11 hectares were hit.

Hinoba-an was the worst hit, with 180.05 hectares affected, followed by Cauayan with 102.50 hectares, and Himamaylan City, with 59.22 hectares.

Lacson said several affected farmers are already asking about the assistance that the province would extend to them.

He earlier said that the province would give P2,500 to the affected farmers. The budget will be sourced from the savings of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Lacson also said that the regional director of the Department of Agriculture initially discussed with him the possibility of conducting a cloud seeding operation, however, the matter is being carefully studied because of the accuracy of the operation.

Previously, the DA provided for the plane while the province provided for the manpower and probably the materials, Lacson said.

"Pagasa also said El Niño will strike by March so we have to take advantage of the clouds," Lacson said.*