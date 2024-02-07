Dry spell losses reach P12.8M

There are now seven localities in Negros Occidental that were affected by the dry spell with damages pegged at P12.8 million, per the report of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Dr. Dina Genzola, acting provincial agriculturist, identified the affected LGUs as Himamaylan, Isabela, Cauayan, Binalbagan, Moises Padilla, Hinoba-an, and Sipalay City.

The dry spell brought by the El Niño phenomenon has affected a total of 346 hectares of agricultural lands mostly rice lands, and 373 farmers from 36 barangays, Genzola said.

"We hope that there will be no additional affected areas in the future," Gensola added.

While there were rains in some areas that have balanced the temperature, there has been no rain in the southern part of the province, she said.

The affected farmers may start processing for the crop insurance, Genzola said.

OPA has been issuing advisories on El Niño and that monitoring has been going on.*