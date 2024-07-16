DSB participates in addressing childhood stunting and undernutrition

The Local Government of Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental was among the 235 local government units (LGUs) in the country that participated in the Mayor’s Forum on Nutrition Governance organized by the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) held at Summit Hotel in Tacloban City on July 12, 2024.

This forum aims to address conditions that have the highest burden of childhood stunting and undernutrition.

Don Salvador Benedictor Mayor Laurence Marxlen J. Dela Cruz attended the said forum along with his fellow Mayors and other guests.

The Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project (PMNP) is in its 2nd year of implementation and is being carried out in 235 local government units (LGUs) that have the highest burden of childhood stunting and undernutrition.

Under this project, participating municipalities will receive support packages from PMNP, including performance-based grants (PBG) for the LGUs, input support packages such as primary health care and nutrition commodities, municipal grant allocation (MGA) for the covered communities/barangays, and capacity building and technical assistance packages.

Accompanying Mayor Dela Cruz was Ma. Fe Lariosa, Nurse II; Rajette Avila P. Flores, RSW, from the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office; and Sylvia Bacarro, Executive Assistant.