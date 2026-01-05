DSSD appeals more funds for Tino-hit families in Bacolod

THE Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD) in Bacolod City has asked the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Negros Island Region (NIR) for additional funds for Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) assistance this year for families affected by Typhoon Tino in the city.

Alma Gustilo, DSSD assistant head, said the DSSD, through the Office of Mayor Greg Gasataya, has already appealed to the DSWD for additional funds for ECT.

She said the DSWD-allocated budget for Bacolod City amounting to P230,124,600 can only cover 39,369 families, composed of 3,789 severely affected families and 35,575 slightly affected families, based on the data included in the report submitted to the national government as of the November 17, 2025 cutoff.

"However, our office has consolidated a total of 48,236 affected families from 61 barangays. This means that many families were not covered under the first and second batches of payouts," she added.

The distribution was conducted in December 2025.

To address this gap, Gustilo noted that the DSSD, through the Office of Mayor Gasataya, appealed to the DSWD for additional funds for ECT this year.

Gustilo said barangays were advised to re-submit an updated master list, following the required format and excluding families who have already claimed assistance.

She said they are only waiting for the DSWD's approval so they can continue the distribution of assistance.

She added that some barangays are still submitting their lists for the assistance.

Gustilo disclosed that the list is still subject to validation by the DSWD-NIR. (MAP)