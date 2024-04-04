DSWD-6 distributes food aid to drought-hit Kabankalan farmers

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Western Visayas (DSWD 6) will distribute a total of 900 food packs to drought-hit farmers in 14 barangays in Kabankalan City.

DSWD personnel with staff from the Kabankalan City Social Welfare and Development Office will distribute food packs to farmers.

Each food pack will contain six kilograms of rice, 10 canned goods, 10 packets of Energen, and 10 packets of coffee.

Kabankalan City is the affected locality in Negros Occidental by the drought brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

The DSWD-6, in a statement, said the initiative aims to provide immediate relief to farmers who have been struggling due to the adverse effects of El Niño on their crops and livelihoods.

"The DSWD Region 6 is committed to supporting our local farmers during this challenging time and ensuring that they have access to essential food items to sustain themselves and their families," the agency said.

"We encourage the affected farmers to coordinate with their respective barangay officials to receive their food packs and avail of other assistance programs that may be available to them. Together, we can overcome the challenges brought about by El Niño and work towards a more resilient and sustainable agricultural sector in our region," it said.

Mayor Benjie Miranda thanked the DSWD regional office for their immediate assistance for the Kabankalan City farmers affected by the drought. (PR)