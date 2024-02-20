DSWD holds nat’l ID registration, authentication for 4Ps members in San Carlos

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the local government of San Carlos are currently registering and validating the Philippine National ID from February 19 to 23.

The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) members or households of Barangay 1 are the first to enroll in the five-day registration and authentication process for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) at Brgy. 1 Covered Court.

Social Welfare Officer II Joseph Alexander Ku of DWSD Provincial Office said the activity aimed to validate the PhilSys IDs of 4Ps members and encouraged them to process their IDS for those who have not yet registered. He added that they targeted 1,780 members to be registered and validated which is necessary for 4P's payout.

Ku also mentioned that individuals undergoing authentication should bring their PhilSys digital ID, while those registering should bring valid IDs or birth certificates.

Pantawid Pamilya Member Analiza Himongala resident of Purok Tindalo said that the IDs were useful not only in government transactions but also for claiming remittance money.

She also thanked the local government for conducting this activity. (PR)