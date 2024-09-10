DSWD launches food stamp program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched the WalangGutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Bacolod City at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Monday afternoon, September 9, 2024.

Mae Cuaycong, Special Assistant to the Mayor, said the launching was led by DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay and Atty. Carmelo Nochete of DSWD-Western Visayas.

She said the DSWD already identified a total of 600 indigent benificiaries in Bacolod City who are not beneficiaries of the PantawidPamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

She added of 600 beneficiaries,100 of them already received the assistance yesterday, which is P3,000 worth of groceries.

Cuaycong noted that the DSWD will partner with various grocery stores to prepare the groceries for the beneficiaries, which are classified as go, grow, and glow foods.

Cuaycong said the beneficiaries will be given Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to redeem their groceries, which P3,000 worth of groceries every month.

She said they will also ask the DSWD if they can increase the number of beneficiaries in Bacolod City.

" Initially, DSWD-6 explained that we only have 600 beneficiaries because we have big numbers of 4Ps beneficiaries," she added.

Cuaycong disclosed that the list of beneficiaries was provided by the DSWD-6 and forwarded to the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD). /MAP