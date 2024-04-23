DSWD trains 400 cash-for-work beneficiaries in San Carlos

The three-day training of at least 400 beneficiaries of the Cash-for-Work Program in San Carlos City culminates today.

Implemented by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region VI, the local rollout of the program will benefit individuals of Project Lawa at Binhi.

At least 400 beneficiaries from barangays Five and Rizal underwent the training that focused on the topics on disaster risk reduction and management, climate change and its impacts, introduction to risk resiliency program, Andoon river and Palampas river easement rehabilitation project, climate change and its mitigation and adaptation strategies in San Carlos City, salient features of R.A. 9003, orientation on solid waste management programs in San Carlos City.

Project Development Officer II of DSWD Region VI David Patilla, Jr., said that after their training the 400 beneficiaries will start their work on April 25; to rehabilitate the Andoon River and Palampas River by planting fruit bearing trees.

He said beneficiaries will have 15 days of work for P 400 a day and that 1,040 were already prepared to work for the program.

The training had officers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, City Environment Management Office and City Agriculture's Office as resource speakers; City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) staff assisted with the training.