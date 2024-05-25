DSWD undersecretary turns over project to Kabankalan City

Undersecretary Alan Tanjusay of the Department of Social Welfare and Development officially turned over the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) Payapa at Masaganang Pamayanan (Pamana) project, the one unit of barrel reinforced concrete culvert located at Sitio San Antonio, Brgy. Hilamonan in Kabankalan City yesterday, May 24.

The Undersecretary for Inclusive-Sustainable Peace and Special Concerns turned over the project to Mayor Benjie Miranda and Punong Barangay Heracleo Alim.

The project is worth P848,000 of which P600,000 is from Kalahi-CIDSS, the community also has P7,000 and another P241,000 from the city government which started last October 25, 2023. (PR)