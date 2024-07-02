DTI and MBCCI hold Negros Agribusiness Expo 2024

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry held the Negros Agribusiness Expo 2024 at the event center, Atrium of SM City Bacolod recently.

DTI OIC Chief Division Chief Engiemar Tupas said, “I would like to commend the Metro Bacolod Chamber of Commerce and Industry for initiating this activity and collaborating with us, for it would entice entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs to engage in agribusiness.”

Agriculture was one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID pandemic and based on the data, it expanded by only 0.6 % in 2022, and grew faster at 1.2 percent in 2023, driven by higher poultry and livestock production, increased fruit harvest, and record rice output. However, these data are low compared to pre-pandemic records.

The agribusiness industry is one of the priority industries of the DTI, aside from coffee, cacao, and high-value coconut products, among others. We, in the Department of Trade and Industry, are more than glad to assist the industry because we want to see the sector grow.

We have invited food processors, farm inputs suppliers, manufacturers of farm machinery and equipment, and other firms engaging in agribusiness to participate in this activity so we could link them up with each other or with other clients who would need their products/ produce.

Seminars and training to be conducted in this venue are all related to agribusiness and also to capacitate interested individuals.

“We will be conducting Coffee 101, Advancing Agribusiness Through Science and Technology, Urban Gardening, and other topics, and we are expecting that more participants will attend them. We look forward to the success of this activity through the number of business linkages and negotiations and more sales.”

MBCCI President Atty. Carbon said that Agribusiness encompasses the economic sectors for farming and other farming-related commerce. It also relates to fish and livestock. It involves all the steps in getting the agricultural goods to the market including production, processing, and distribution. The industry is a traditional part of any economy, especially for countries with arable land and excess agricultural products for exports.

“We all know that agribusiness is a combination of the words agriculture and business. We have a variety of exhibits, mostly plant-based products and fish,” she said.

She thanked everyone who participated in this weeklong endeavor that aimed to assist those in the agribusiness enterprises to improve their skill set and marketing strategies with the use of digital media and technology to improve their production, output, and sales.