DTI confirms rice price hike in Negros Occidental

The local office of the Department of Trade and Industry confirmed the increase in rice prices in Negros Occidental.

Reginald Hudierez, DTI Senior Trade and Industry Specialist

in Bacolod City, said Tuesday, December 12, that there is an average of P2 per kilo increase in the prices of regular milled and well milled rice.

Based on their monitoring on November 15, regular milled rice was priced from P45 to P50 per kilo.

Well milled rice, meanwhile, is now sold at P56 to P57 per kilo.

Hudierez said they cannot speculate on future prices of the staple food because they are only on the monitoring side and that the Department of Agriculture is the lead agency when it comes to rice and other agricultural products.

Rice retailers group Grains Retailers Confederation of the Philippines (GRECON) confirmed as early as November 15 that the farmgate price of palay has reached as high as P31 per kilo.

The group warned that the upward trend in the retail price of rice will persist amid the high demand in December, the effect of El Niño, and the competition among traders to buy the harvest of farmers.*